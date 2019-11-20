Peterhead Academy is the bees knees with new course

Peterhead Academy has just been approved to deliver a national Progression Award in Bee keeping following the launch of successful bee keeping club at the school.

Biology teacher Euan Burford started the club in partnership with the Beekeeping Association and it has become an instant hit with almost 20 youngsters taking part.

The club recently produced its first batch of honey and the school has now been approved to deliver the SQA Level 5 Award in Bee Keeping, in partnership with Aberdeen and District Bee Keeping Association.

Mr Burford told us: “This involves a combination of theory and practical skills. The idea is to allow pupils to develop life skills that they can take further.

“We currently have two hives at the moment but will be looking to expand this in the future.

“In addition, we are an approved centre for the SQA Horticulture course which we will be running alongside the Bee Keeping to encourage pupils to take great interest in nature and the environment.

“As part of the programme we are looking to introduce open learning areas to help with health and wellbeing to produce a self-sustaining project that will include harvesting honey, wax and pollen from the hives and fruit and veg from the garden areas.

“At Nat 5 level we are introducing environmental science. With the current debate about climate change it is the up-and-coming generation who will require the knowledge and skills to deal with growing environmental concerns.”