Parking problems aplenty at Buchanhaven Primary

Police Scotland say they are aware of the problem

Buchanhaven Primary School, on the town’s Hope Street, has recently seen police officers patrolling in an attempt to stamp out dangerous and inconsiderate parking problems.

The problem, it has been alleged, stems from a small number of parents dropping off and picking up their children, and, as a result of their being no space on Hope Street, they park on pavements, on corners of roads, double park causing huge problems for children’s safety, but also others who need to use the pavement safely.

One parent who spoke to us anonymously, said: “It’s ridiculous that the problem here, which has always been an issue, is caused by parents themselves.

"Some of the parking is absolutely crazy, with pavements blocked, lines of sight for crossing the road safely obliterated, and provides no access for those in wheelchairs or a mother pushing a pram to safely navigate the area surrounding school drop off and collection times.

"All that is needed is for people to show a bit more consideration and park further away if they feel they really have a need to use a car to drop the kids off at school.

"There’s absolutely no excuse whatsoever for this problem, and I’m pleased to see that the police are now taking an active interest

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community officers continue to work with the local authority and school to promote road safety. Advice has been given to motorists on parking in a responsible manner.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council also commented, saying: “Staff and pupils of Buchanhaven Primary School continue to promote safe travel to school through their ongoing road safety work and they would like to thank Police Scotland for their assistance in managing the issue of problem parking.