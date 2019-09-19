New calendar a boost for Grangepark

Residents and staff at Peterhead’s Grangepark Care Home are delighted with a new calendar received from Fife College Learning Centre at HMP Grampian.

Home manager, Jennifer Lauder, advised that Grangepark really needed something that was bright, cheerful and could be interactive with residents to make them aware of the date and seasons of the year.

She told the Buchanie: “Unfortunately such items were very expensive and we did not think we would be able to purchase one.

“In a lovely piece of community work with Fife college I visited HMP Grampian and asked if they could help with a new calendar.

“The group did a lot of work researching colours and symbols which people with dementia could relate to and produced a wonderful piece of artwork which we are delighted to have.

“We now have a daily activity of going through the day, date, month, season and weather with residents each morning.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the project and are looking forward to working together again,” added Jennifer.