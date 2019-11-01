NESCoL’s Fraserburgh campus hosts open evening

NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus is holsting an Open Evening on Thursday, November 14 from 4 to 7pm.

Whether leaving school, returning to study or looking for an evening class, all are welcome to come along and see what college has to offer.

Robin Mcgregor, director of Learning says: “We have a vibrant learning space here at Fraserburgh with a wealth of courses and amazing facilities.

“The campus is a hidden gem – packed with engineering workshops; catering kitchens; our very own NESCol garage; hair and beauty salons; technology hubs plus lots more.

“We looking forward to showing guests around and talking about the opportunities on offer.”

Lecturers, student advice and support teams and universities will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice on courses, career paths, progression and funding.

Representatives from RGU’s Startup Accelerator program will also be attending promoting the opportunity to sign up to this mentor development programme & apply up to £10,000 seed funding.

Anyone interested should come along to attend an information session which begins at 5.30pm at Fraserburgh Campus.

Register your place by contacting lhatherley@nescol.ac.uk Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub will also be on hand to help you with a framework for scoping out your business model.

There will be lots of hands-on activities for visitors to try out representing the subject areas of:

Art & Design; Business; Care; Computing; Construction; Engineering; English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL); Hair & Beauty; Hospitality; Maritime; Motor Vehicle; Science; Social Sciences; Sport & Uniformed Services; Travel &Tourism and Welding.