MSP praises success of Girls in Energy conference

Gillian Martin MSP joined the Shell ‘Girls in Energy’ Conference last week to promote women in STEM.

The event is designed to inspire girls to consider pursuing a STEM based career by engaging them in a mixture of activities, meeting inspirational role models and learning more about STEM careers.

Some 100 girls participated in the conference and is part of a one-year course to open young women’s eyes to the energy industry’s wealth of career opportunities.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP was a judge on a Dragons Den style panel grilling the students on their ideas to tackle the global energy challenge and discuss transitioning to a cleaner energy future.

Ms Martin said: “The conference was a huge hit and takes tech out of the classroom helping to show girls what a future career in STEM could look like for them.

“These are skills and opportunities which will become ever more critical as we transition to a low carbon economy and tackle the climate emergency.

“We are already seeing massive technological changes which will affect changes to work and employment in the future- it is so important that women from a young age see their part in this transition.”