MP congratulates Peterhead Academy pupils

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has congratulated Peterhead Academy pupils for their performance in the UK Rock Challenge finals.

Pupils from the Blue Toon finished third in the Northern Premier Final of the contest with a show ‘Thoughtcrime’ taking its inspiration from George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984.

Nine schools in total fought it out in the final event in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, after passing through several stages of qualifying rounds.

Peterhead was the only Scottish school to make the finals.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid was in Grimsby to cheer on the local team and take part in the prize-giving.

Speaking after returning to the north-east, Mr Duguid said: “I have been following the competition closely since my election and, when you take into account the more junior levels, schools across Banff and Buchan have been highly represented.

“Peterhead Academy have been in the competition for last 19 years and have always performed well.

“I was delighted to see them rewarded for their efforts with a third-placed finish.

“I was worried earlier this year when I heard that the Aberdeenshire heats were to be cancelled, and was pleased that Aberdeenshire Council decided to continue their support and hold the events at AECC.

“The project itself is far more than just a talent contest.

“UK Rock Challenge works with the ‘Be Your Best Foundation’ with the aim to help young people enjoy school and live pro-active and positive lifestyles free of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs.

“Having supported the event for the last two years, I want to do more to help encourage more local schools to get involved.

“I will also be engaging with UK Ministers and local authorities to make sure that support for this extremely valuable project is not only maintained, but improved.”