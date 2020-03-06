Mintlaw woman receives apprenticeship award

Gillian Martin MSP marked Scottish Apprenticeship Week with a visit to Mintlaw Nursery awarding modern apprentice Rebecca Greig her SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People).

The Aberdeenshire East MSP had the opportunity to meet the modern apprentice who began her apprenticeship in August 2018 and is employed by Aberdeenshire Council.

Since starting her apprenticeship Rebecca has gained experience working with the children in her care, providing a stimulating environment for the children to learn. Finishing her SVQ six months ahead of schedule Rebecca can now apply for vacancies as a fully qualified Early Years Practitioner.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week is co-ordinated every year by Skills Development Scotland (SDS). This year’s theme is Talent Without Limits to celebrate the diversity that makes work-based learning good for individuals, employers and the economy.

Commenting Ms Martin said: “I was delighted to visit one of the constituency’s successful modern apprentices today, Rebecca Greig, who has achieved her childcare qualifications after working hard for the last 18 months in Mintlaw Nursery.

“Rebecca has gained important skills which will stand her in good stead as her career progresses and the wee ones clearly adore her. It’s great to see the early years workforce benefitting from Modern Apprenticeships. Our improved offer to families in terms of childcare is in my view our most transformative and progressive policy- it’s huge. It’s dedicated, talented people like Rebecca that will be helping us revolutionise early years care as we introduce this doubling of free childcare.

“Modern Apprenticeships allow employers like Aberdeenshire to recruit and retain fresh talent and upskill their workforce, but not only do young people and employers benefit from modern apprenticeships, Scotland also benefits from those taking the apprenticeship route as it boosts youth employment and helps to develop the economy.”

Damien Yeates, SDS Chief Executive, said: “This year, Scottish Apprenticeship Week celebrates the diversity that makes work-based learning good for individuals, employers and the economy.

“Scottish Apprenticeships are for everyone, no matter their background and for every business, no matter its size or sector.

“It’s fantastic to see businesses in the area backing apprenticeships and see the achievements of individuals benefiting from work-based learning.

“Businesses report that employing apprentices boosts productivity and staff morale whilst apprentices tell us that they would recommend apprenticeships to others.”