Mintlaw pupils get tour of plant

S3 Pupils from Mintlaw Academy recently enjoyed a tour of Leith’s concrete plant at Longside.

The visit was part of the Concrete in the Classroom programme, and the pupils were shown around the ready-mix plant and witnessed concrete being batched and tested on site.

Dale Lyon, director of Concrete Scotland, approached Leiths Scotland Ltd to see if they would facilitate a series of plant site visits and the firm was only too happy to lend their support to the initiative.

Concrete in the Classroom is part of the Curriculum for Excellence resource and is run by Concrete Scotland.

Pupils participate in five construction-related lessons and conclude with a visit to a working concrete plant or construction site.

The lessons are structured to give a broad technical and scientific understanding of concrete as a construction product and an insight into the related career opportunities within the sector.

Stephen Stewart, Scott Train, John Anderson and Garry Quirie of Leiths Scotland assisted with the site visit to provide the pupils with an insight into the concrete and quarrying industry.

Lewis Crouch from Technical Services, and a former pupil of Mintlaw Academy, was also on hand to demonstrate the slump test and cube making.

They all shared their experiences with the pupils to help to develop an awareness of the possible career opportunities available to them.