Inverugie girl take it upon herself to raise funds for cousin's special needs school
An Inverugie youngster organised a sponsored cycle for an Aberdeen special needs school, raising £900.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:37 am
Sophie Murphy decided to support Orchard Brae School as it is where her cousin Adam Carle attends.
Adam has been diagnosed autistic and is largely non-verbal with limited understanding and abilities. However, he and Sophie are very close and she really understands him.
With the school trying to raise funds for the likes of equipment, outings and travel, Sophie did a sponsored cycle from her home to Mintlaw and back.
Her uncle, and Adam’s dad, Darren Carle, said: “We are very proud of Sophie and touched she would think herself to do this for Adam and his school.”