Inverugie girl take it upon herself to raise funds for cousin's special needs school

Sophie Murphy cycled from Inverugie to Mintlaw and back in aid of Orchard Brae School

Sophie Murphy decided to support Orchard Brae School as it is where her cousin Adam Carle attends.

Adam has been diagnosed autistic and is largely non-verbal with limited understanding and abilities. However, he and Sophie are very close and she really understands him.

With the school trying to raise funds for the likes of equipment, outings and travel, Sophie did a sponsored cycle from her home to Mintlaw and back.