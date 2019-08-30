Golden celebrations for Clerkhill School on 50th birthday

Peterhead’s Clerkhill School celebrated its 50th birthday in fine style on Monday.

Guests of honour were the school’s first ever headteacher Gordon Brewster together with Janet Adie who was at the helm from 2000 to 2014.

The oldest and youngest pupils help officially cut the 50th birthday cake

Current headteacher Ann-Louise Murray introduced a special presentation featuring pictures of pupils and a host of fun-filled activities from across the five decades.

A celebratory birthday cake designed in a school competition by pupil Aidan Davidson was cut by the two special guests, before the entire school headed out into the sunshine to enjoy an afternoon tea party.

There were plenty of laughs during the 50th celebrations on Monday

The whole school was treated to a presentation of pictures depicting former pupils and a host of activities throughout five decades