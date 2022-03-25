Gold stars all round as Peterhead Academy's 'Bag of Hope' team take top spot

Winning MD Phoebe Strachan (holding silver trophy) and Bag of Hope colleagues from Peterhead Academy.

This involved working with local charity The Buchan Giving Tree to develop a bag of essential items for underprivileged families.

The finalists all presented to a panel of business leaders and an audience of over 100, in the final stage of the Young Enterprise Grampian programme.

After an intensive nine months of creating, setting up and running a small business, the winning team beat off competition from the seven other finalists from schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and now go forward to compete at the Young Enterprise Scotland national finals in June.

The winners were unveiled at a 'Dragons' Den' meets ‘The Apprentice’ style of event compered by Richard Corrigan of The Elevator and held at the Jury’s Inn at Aberdeen Airport where the eight successful companies battled it out for the top spot.

The winning company, which was set up and run by school pupils, was judged on a number of criteria including its financial management, business acumen and marketing flair.

Chairman of Young Enterprise Grampian, Ian Phillips , commented: "The Young Enterprise Grampian programme has bounced back after two years under Covid restrictions and it’s tremendous to see.

"We are constantly looking at ways in which we can ensure the Programme is relevant to the way business works today and how we can light a fire within these young people to inspire them to become entrepreneurs.”

All of the teams showcased their products before facing questions from a judging panel including Elizabeth Gammie, Head of Aberdeen Business School at RGU; Shonagh Douglas, Course Leader of BA Business Management at RGU; Chris West, Managing Director, Optimus Engineering, Florence Stanton from Young Enterprise sponsors Shell, and Dr. King Omeihe, Head of Business Management at the Business School at the University of Aberdeen.