Free family exercise classes in Peterhead

Family circuits are a fun way to keep fit and healthy

The Peterhead Leisure & Community Centre have recently launched a new ‘Family Circuits’ class aimed at the whole family, making sure to emphasis fun whilst exercising.

The class consists of a circuit layout with a variety of activities to challenge balance, speed, agility, strength, and stamina.

There are also games with some healthy competition between the children and the adults.

Instructor Diane says: “The aim is for the whole family to have some quality time together in a fun, safe environment with a qualified instructor.

"The feedback so far has been fantastic, and everyone has said the class is so much fun.

"If you don’t leave with a smile on your face and rosy cheeks, then I’ve not done my job.”

Children will often carry family-time traditions into their adulthood. As children connect movies and games to togetherness, they will also connect physical activity to fun and community.

Taking part in the family circuits class helps ingrain in children, what is normal and healthy habits to keep, such as making physical activity a priority.

Children go free, must be eight years old and over, with a maximum of two children to one adult.