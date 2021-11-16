Former Peterhead school depute lands a head teacher role

Zoe Whyte is delighted to be appointed head of Methlick Primary.

Zoe Whyte was depute head at the school for four years, before being seconded to St Andrews Primary School in Fraserburgh to perform the same role prior to her new post.

Speaking about her reaction to finding out she had been appointed as the new head teacher, Mrs Whyte said: “It’s just something I have always wanted to be, in a rural school but an area I know well.

“I know that it is a fantastic community and there is a lot of parental engagement. It just feels like a dream come true.”

Mrs Whyte began teaching in 1990 as a secondary school English teacher at George Heriot’s School in Edinburgh. She then moved to Ellon Academy for around 12 years where she became acting principal teacher of English. She moved into primary school teaching after deciding she wanted a new challenge. She also has experience of working in behaviour support and intervention and prevention.

Mrs Whyte became interested in working with children with additional support needs following her experience of bringing up three sons with Asperger’s Syndrome. This career change involved returning to university to carry out further studies.