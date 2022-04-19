Don't delay, places are limited on this sought after scheme.

The YVS scheme is always over subscribed, so don't delay.

And Peterhead station is now recruiting for a new intake to be based at the local station.

The main objective of YVS is to provide a safe, welcoming, enjoyable and fun environment where young people can learn as individuals, develop positive relationships and actively work together for a safer Scotland. The scheme provides a great opportunity for young people across Scotland to develop their skillset and make a valuable contribution to their local communities, whilst gaining a unique insight into life at a working fire station.

By participating in the programme, young people will have a practical understanding of the SFRS and play a supportive role in their communities as SFRS youth volunteers; supporting development and enhancing inter-personal skills and confidence.

All our staff, volunteers and youth volunteers play a crucial role in making Scotland safer. Being part of SFRS is a rewarding experience. People who represent the SFRS are widely viewed as role models within our communities. Youth Volunteers will develop this representation to ensure that future engagement continues to promote safer communities whilst developing our young citizen’s skills for life, learning and work; promoting fairness and equality and engagement opportunities.