Dales Park pupils' Glee at reaching national finals

Dales Park pupils will join nine other schools in the national final.

The pupils will join those from nine other schools from across Scotland for the National Crown event which will be held at the Caird Hall in Dundee on June 19.

This is the first time the Challenge has been held since it was stopped in its tracks in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Normally, the Challenge consists of a series of live events but with group singing just beginning to return it was decided to invite schools to submit videos, under the broad theme of togetherness, for the first phase.

In total, 63 schools took up the challenge; practising, rehearsing and learning new songs, dance moves, performance skills as well as signing skills as part of the Foundation’s inclusive communication approach.

The schools were divided into four broad groups; the winners of each group would automatically go through to a live final and would be joined be the next best six drawn from across all of the groups.

Over 120 videos were submitted for the teams of independent judges to work through, a popular vote was also held, although the judges held the majority say.

Dales Park Primary School made the top ten schools by qualifying as one of the additional six choirs.

‘All of the children are absolutely thrilled to have made it to the national finals and to have the chance to perform. We are thrilled too; to be able to bring Glee back and see all the children enjoy their day on the big stage after two long years away from it’, said Linda Breckenridge, Co-Founder of the Frisson Foundation, the charity behind the Challenge.

Behind the song and dance there is a serious part to the Glee Challenge. ‘It’s not just about singing and dancing – it helps kids build confidence, resilience, positive relationships and helps with achievement and attainment,’ added Linda.

Since being told that they had made the finals the children have been working hard in rehearsal for their big day in one of Scotland’s grandest venues, The Caird Hall. Sunday 19th will be a day to remember for them all.