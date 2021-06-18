Dales Park Primary pupils are the Pride of Buchan

The Peterhead school was nominated by Councillor Stephen Smith for the continued efforts by pupils and staff in cleaning up woodland and removing rubbish from nearby parkland with a view to using it as an outdoor education space and wildlife observation area.

In his nomination, Cllr Smith said: “The commitment of the pupils and teachers to improving the local environment is to be commended and I hope this fosters a lifelong interest in the environment.”

The school’s head teacher Wendy Gibson said: “The school was in a difficult place 18 months ago for various reasons. In this time the school has gone from strength to strength and this award just helps affirm the hard work that has and is going on.

Dales Park Primary School is delighted to receive a Pride of Buchan Award.

"The staff and children at the enhanced provision at Dales Park were the ones who mainly carried out the work, this is amazing for them to receive recognition for their hard work.

“Outdoor learning has also been given a boost in the school since the work that has been done at the woods but also the award has encouraged the rest of the school to start using the space also. I am immensely proud of everyone involved.”

The school has received a certificate from Aberdeenshire Council and a letter congratulating them on receiving the award from David Duguid MP.

Buchan Area Committee chair Cllr Norman Smith said: “Pride of Buchan Awards showcase the true community spirit in this very special corner of Aberdeenshire.

"They are rarely awarded so that those who are presented with them rightfully receive the commitment they have shown to Buchan.

"Congratulations to everyone involved at Dales Park School.”

Committee vice chair Cllr Dianne Beagrie Area added: “As someone who is passionate about keeping Buchan beautiful, I am delighted Dales Park School has received a Pride of Buchan Award for removing litter and creating a special place for wildlife to flourish.