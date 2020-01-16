Councillors discuss Buchan school roll forecasts

Buchan Area Committee members discussed the school roll forecasts for the area on Tuesday, January 14.

he committee heard that there are currently no schools in Buchan operating over capacity, however one school is expected to go over capacity by 2024.

Committee members were told that Dales Park School in Peterhead is expected to have a roll of 404 in five years time, despite the school having capacity for just 317 children.

However this problem will be relieved by the new Dales Park nursery at Kinmundy while the new Peterhead Community Campus will also have a primary school facility.

Longhaven School is the only school in Buchan that does not have any pupils and remains mothballed. An options appraisal is underway to gain the views of the local community regarding the future of the school.

Commenting at the meeting committee chair, Councillor Norman Smith, voiced his concerns about Stuartfield School.

He said: “We have built an extension but it still seems that it’s close to capacity. In the Mintlaw area the primary schools are under pressure with the number of houses that will be built.”

Councillor Jim Ingram agreed and added: “We were concerned about Stuartfield as there were plans for expansion in the village.

“It’s the same in Mintlaw at Pitfour School and Mintlaw Primary with the plans for additional houses. This is something that needs careful consideration in the future as it is a concern.”

The committee’s comments will be passed on to the Education and Children’s Services Committee for consideration.