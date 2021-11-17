Councillors are given a glimpse of the future for Peterhead

Councillors on their visit to Inverurie campus, from left, Gillian Owen, Louise McAllister, Dianne Beagrie, Stephen Smith, Anne Allan, Norman Smith, Dominic Lonchay, Anne Simpson and Jim Gifford.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee and Education and Children’s Services Committee were given a tour of the community building to better understand the link between onsite services because the arrangements for special school provision at Peterhead Community Campus is similar to Inverurie Community Campus.

Councillors visited St Andrews School to see for themselves the multiple sensory rooms, the sensory garden, a warm water pool, a therapy pool and even a dedicated rebound therapy space.

They got a sense of how similar facilities might be incorporated into Anna Ritchie School at the Peterhead campus.

They also saw the sport and leisure facilities which benefit not only pupils at Inverurie Academy and St Andrews School but the wider community.

The visit was arranged following the outcome of a discussion about Anna Ritchie School during the August meeting of the Education and Children’s Services Committee.

Committee chair Councillor Gillian Owen said: “It was inspirational to see how St Andrews School fitted into the Inverurie Community Campus setting.

“There is a real community spirit with pupils at both schools working well together in using the collective space in this fantastic modern community campus.

“As a council we are looking to deliver the best possible learning experience.

“We are particularly keen to develop state-of-the-art schools for children attending our special schools.

“I am in no doubt that parents and carers in Peterhead should look forward with excitement as plans for the new community campus continue to progress.”

Councillor Norman Smith, who chairs the Buchan Area Committee, added: “The visit was hugely informative and gave a real insight as to what we might see in Peterhead once the community campus is completed.

“The new facility is just one of many examples of how the council is working to transform Peterhead for the better.”

In August, members of the Education and Children’s Services Committee approved plans to close Dales Park and Meethill Schools so that they could be merged into a primary school at the new community campus site at Kinmundy.

The committee’s decision was confirmed the following month by the full council, despite some councillors voicing concerns over issues including increased travel distance, road safety and a loss of sense of community, particularly in relation to the loss of Meethill.

The plans for the community campus will also see Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School located in the modern facility. There are also proposals for state-of-the-art leisure and entertainment facilities to be built in Peterhead town centre.