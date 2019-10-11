Consultation to begin on relocation of Peterhead Academy

A statutory consultation on the replacement and relocation of Peterhead Academy is to take place from Monday, October 14 to December 13.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee agreed for the consultation to go ahead during a meeting on Thursday and will be presented with a further report on the outcomes of the consultation in Spring 2020.

This consultation relates solely to the relocation of the academy and other elements of the campus will be subject to separate consultations.

At the full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council in February last year, a replacement community campus at Peterhead was agreed as part of the local authority’s Capital Plan. £71m has beenallocated to the project from council funds and at a meeting on 27 June 2019 the preferred site at Kinmundy was approved.

Since then, the Scottish Government has announced that the new campus will also benefit as part of the national school investment programme.

A statutory consultation is an important part in the process of relocating any school, ensuring all stakeholders have an opportunity to put forward their views. The proposal document will also be presented to elected members at Buchan Area Committee on November 12, while the consultation is ongoing.

Committee Chair Councillor Gillian Owen commented: “We welcome this next important step in the journey for Peterhead Community Campus and encourage as many people to take part in the consultation as possible.”