Consultation highlights opposition to merger of two Peterhead schools

The consultation has highlighted opposition to Dales Park School being moved to Peterhead Community Campus.

The responses regarding the future of Dales Park and Meethill Schools will be discussed by the Buchan Area Committee.

The consultation sought views on the potential merger of the two schools and the creation of a new school at the Peterhead Community Campus to be built at Kinmundy.

The council received 554 responses to an online survey for stakeholders, although 32 participants left no feedback.

Three out of four respondents to the consultation did not agree with Meethill School moving to the new campus.

Of the 522 completed surveys 45 per cent (237) of participants said they did not support Dales Park moving to the new campus while 38 per cent (196) said they were in favour of the move. The remaining 89 had no preference.

Regarding Meethill School 74 per cent (388) said they did not support its move to the new campus while 21 per cent (108) said they did. The remaining 26 had no preference.

When asked about the merger of the schools at the campus, 76 per cent (395) said they did not support the move while 21 per cent did (109). The remaining three per cent (18) had no preference.

Comments made following the survey revealed that participants found the proposed new location too far to travel to and noted concerns about road safety.

Participants also said that the merger would lead to the schools losing their identities.

Aberdeenshire Council officers have recommended that consultation continue at both schools to address concerns regarding road safety and safe walking routes to school.