Careers advisers standing by to provide dedicated support.

Thousands of young people will have access to information, advice and support when the Skills Development Scotland (SDS) exam results helpline opens tomorrow (Tuesday).

Expert careers advisers will be on hand to discuss next steps with young people receiving their results and to provide more information to parents and carers who are keen to understand the choices available.

The helpline will be available from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 6 and 7, and from 9am to 5pm weekdays from Thursday 8 until Wednesday, August 14. The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney met some of the advisers who will be standing by to provide dedicated support.

He said: “I want to wish everyone receiving exam results the very best of luck and offer my congratulations on the culmination of all your hard work.

“This is an extremely significant time but it is important to remember that this is the start of a journey, not the end. If your results are what you hoped for that is great news but if you miss out on the grades you were looking for, or do even better than expected, there is a huge variety of options available to you that the SDS careers advisers are on hand to talk through.”

James Russell, Skills Development Scotland’s Director of Career Information, Advice & Guidance Operations, said: “If your results aren’t what you expected don’t panic, you have lots of options.

“Skills Development Scotland is Scotland’s career service and our experienced advisers are here to help you and your parents and carers with information on all the options and opportunities available to you.”