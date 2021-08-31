Anna Ritchie School will relocate to new Peterhead Community Campus

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed Anna Ritchie School will be relocating to new purpose-built premises.

Following a formal consultation and community engagement, members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee last week approved the move.

Head teacher Sharon Ferguson is pleased the move has been agreed.

She said: “The facilities on offer at new community campuses are second-to-none. We are particularly excited for our school community to help shape plans, particularly for the outdoor facilities, and in the future have access to a whole new world of resources, enriching learning spaces and a really inviting, calm, modern environment.”

Extensive engagement of stakeholders and a consultation process had been ongoing since 2016 as part of the development process for the new campus. Various options had been considered in partnership with the local community, funding has been earmarked as part of the local authority’s Capital Plan and the site at Kinmundy was approved in 2019.

The Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010 requires that local authorities undertake a formal consultation process whenever changes are proposed to the location or catchment area of a school.

Various parts of this process are ongoing, with the merger of Meethill and Dales Park School also moving to the next phase. A final decision on the merger will be taken by the full council in September. See page 8 for more on this story.

Councillor Gillian Owen, committee chair, said: “Peterhead Community Campus will deliver a 21st century facility that will provide excellent opportunities for learning for children and young people. It’s an opportunity for some of our primaries which wouldn’t otherwise be earmarked for investment to benefit from this exciting project.”