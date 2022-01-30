Aberdeenshire schools affected by Storm Malik
Due to the recent weather, a number of schools will be closed tomorrow (Monday, January 31) or have school transport changes.
There will be no blanket school closures. Each headteacher will go through the usual process tomorrow morning that they would in any weather event and will advise parents of any closures on the website and through group text channels.
A number of school closures are already in place:
Ballogie Nursery - School closed to everyone
Banchory Academy - School closed to pupils only
Banff Academy - School closed to everyone
Cluny School - School closed to everyone
Craigievar School - School closed to everyone
Crathes School - School closed to everyone
Cultercullen School - School closed to everyone
Echt School - School opening delayed until 10.30am to allow school staff to travel safely to work
Echt Nursery will be closed due to a high level of staff absence
Ellon Academy - School opening delayed. This decision has been made to ensure that pupils and staff can travel to school safely in daylight, and will be able to safely navigate the roads if there is debris or fallen trees, and to make time for potential diversions. The school will be accessible to staff at the usual times, but we will be open to pupils from 10am. • Registration – 10.00am • Break – 10.15am • Period 3 – 10.35am Rest of the day as normal.
The bus companies and ASL transport providers have been informed and will pick up pupils 1.5/2 hours later than normal to get them to school for 10am.
Finzean School - School closed to everyone
Forgue School - School closed to everyone
Hatton Fintray School - School closed to everyone
Keithhall School - School closed to everyone
Kennethmont School - School closed to everyone
Kincardine O'Neil School - School closed to everyone
Largue School - School closed to everyone
Logie Coldstone School - School closed to everyone
Monymusk School - School closed to everyone
Strathdon School - School closed to everyone
Further information can be found on the Aberdeenshire Council website at online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/Apps/schools-closures/