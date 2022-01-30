Aberdeenshire schools affected by Storm Malik

.

There will be no blanket school closures. Each headteacher will go through the usual process tomorrow morning that they would in any weather event and will advise parents of any closures on the website and through group text channels.

A number of school closures are already in place:

Ballogie Nursery - School closed to everyone

Banchory Academy - School closed to pupils only

Banff Academy - School closed to everyone

Cluny School - School closed to everyone

Craigievar School - School closed to everyone

Crathes School - School closed to everyone

Cultercullen School - School closed to everyone

Echt School - School opening delayed until 10.30am to allow school staff to travel safely to work

Echt Nursery will be closed due to a high level of staff absence

Ellon Academy - School opening delayed. This decision has been made to ensure that pupils and staff can travel to school safely in daylight, and will be able to safely navigate the roads if there is debris or fallen trees, and to make time for potential diversions. The school will be accessible to staff at the usual times, but we will be open to pupils from 10am. • Registration – 10.00am • Break – 10.15am • Period 3 – 10.35am Rest of the day as normal.

The bus companies and ASL transport providers have been informed and will pick up pupils 1.5/2 hours later than normal to get them to school for 10am.

Finzean School - School closed to everyone

Forgue School - School closed to everyone

Hatton Fintray School - School closed to everyone

Keithhall School - School closed to everyone

Kennethmont School - School closed to everyone

Kincardine O'Neil School - School closed to everyone

Largue School - School closed to everyone

Logie Coldstone School - School closed to everyone

Monymusk School - School closed to everyone

Strathdon School - School closed to everyone