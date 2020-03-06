Aberdeenshire MSP welcomes recruitment drive for new school counsellors

Gillian Martin MSP has welcomed the launch of a recruitment drive from Aberdeenshire Council aimed at attracting school counsellors as the Scottish Government seeks to ensure every school in Aberdeenshire has a counselling service.

The move comes after Ms Martin called for more to be done in early intervention and to bridge the gap between accessibility to services amid the surge in demand for mental health services.

As part of SNP internal group discussions Ms Martin called for more support in last year’s Scottish budget to be provided with a national commitment for schools counselling for pupils unable to readily access mental health services and to support existing pastoral care.

An estimated £60million will be spent over the next four years to invest in 350 new counsellors across schools and an additional 250 nurses.

With almost half of mental health problems experienced in later life being present by the age of 14, the MSP believes there is a clear need to focus more on identifying and preventing mental ill health in children and young people.

Commenting,Ms Martin said: “It’s great news that Aberdeenshire Council has begun to recruit school counsellors after a huge investment from the Scottish Government to provide counselling services for young people in education.

“Our young people are facing continued pressure in the modern-day world, particularly from social media, and there is a clear correlation between this and an increased need for mental health services.

“As we encourage more young people to talk about their mental health, we must be prepared and equipped to listen to and support them through any issues they face.

“I am convinced that dedicated, trained mental health professionals in every secondary school will have a positive effect on the mental health, and wellbeing of our young people, and so it is great to see the scheme being rolled out in Aberdeenshire.”