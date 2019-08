Tutorhouse has sifted through more than 35,000 University courses to find out which weird and wonderful degrees are available to students in the UK this year - and what grades you need to get onto them.

1. Puppetry Design & Performance 64 UCAS points - CC at A level - Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, London

2. Brewing & Distilling 112 UCAS points - BBC at A level - Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh

3. Surf Science & Technology 48 UCAS points - DD at A level - University of Plymouth

4. Wine Production 104 UCAS points - BCC at A level - Plumpton College, East Sussex

