Worker rescued by fire crews after fall at Boddam factory

Fire crews were called to rescue a worker at the Thistle Seafoods factory in Boddam this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 1.12pm after the man, thought to be an engineer, took a bad fall in the warehouse on Harbour Street.

It is understood the man was stuck in the top of the warehouse after the incident, and being unable to climb down the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had to use an extendable ladder to reach him.

After being recused the man was taken away in an ambulance, his injuries are unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received a call at 1.12pm to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service after reports of a person having taken a fall at an address on Harbour Street, Boddam.

“We sent two appliances, and our height vehicle helped with the recovery.”