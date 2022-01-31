With working from home set to stay in some form, faster broadband speeds are essential.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson have welcomed the announcement by DSSB (Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband).

It means more than 88,000 homes and businesses can now connect through the DSSB programme.

Engineers from Openreach have connected more homes in Lonmay and Methlick to superfast broadband.

Across Scotland more than 950,000 premises have now been passed by the programme – with 5,078 new fibre street cabinets now live, offering broadband services at speeds up to 80Mbps1. More than 16,730km of cable has been laid – including 400km of sub-sea cable.

More than 67 per cent of properties reached by the programme have now switched to faster fibre broadband.

Commenting, Gillian said: “As we continue to work from home it is more important than ever to ensure we can connect to superfast broadband. I would urge constituents to check what faster speeds could be available to them as we make progress as a digital nation.”

Commenting, Stewart said: “This is a big leap forward in full-fibre technology and is more important than ever in what has been a turbulent year.

“It is particularly important that this technology has been expanded to more rural areas across the north-east.”