Training fund supports onshore seafood sector

Delivered by a range of training providers, the ‘Business Improvement Programme’ provides training packages to companies to help support their objectives.

Free webinars and funded courses will be available to meet business and team needs and strategic goals.

Companies will have access to over 60 courses covering four key training areas – upskilling and multi-skilling staff, career recruitment and retention toolkits for businesses, process automation and business implications, and women in Seafood in Scotland.

The programme will be delivered to current staff members over the age of 25, using flexible and hybrid methods, such as online modules and virtual sessions.

Courses range from fish frying, knife skills and monger training, to customer and human resource services, as well as guidance on business planning and strategy.

The funding comes from the National Transition Training Fund which was launched in 2020 by Skills Development Scotland following the rise in unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donna Fordyce, chief executive at Seafood Scotland, said: “It’s important that the businesses in our onshore seafood sector continue to grow and this funding can help them do just that.

“With the support received from the National Transition Training Fund and Skills Development Scotland, we will help companies plan their training opportunities and the courses available to them in line with their business objectives. The window for this funding is open until March and I’d strongly encourage any onshore seafood businesses to take this opportunity to upskill and train staff without the burden of additional costs.”

Gerry McBride, strategic relations manager for food and drink at Skills Development Scotland, added: “Given all the challenges the sector has been forced to face into over the past two years, everyone recognises the need for businesses to be as agile as possible.”