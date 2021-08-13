Tour of Britain offers a window of opportunity for Aberdeenshire businesses

Businesses across Aberdeenshire are being invited to celebrate the arrival of the Tour of Britain with cycle-themed window displays.

The final stage route for the coveted cycling competition will begin in Stonehaven on Sunday, September 12 with this year’s overall champion being crowned in Aberdeen at the end of the most northerly stage ever to feature in the Tour of Britain.

To celebrate the region’s starring role in the event, Aberdeenshire Council wants towns and villages across the North-east to get involved and ensure the Tour is marked in true style.

It is urging any business based in Aberdeenshire to dress their window(s) with a cycling design or theme – with the emphasis on being as creative as possible.

Given the significant importance of the Tour of Britain for Aberdeenshire as a whole, the council is providing equal prizes for the best dressed window in each of its six administrative areas – Banff & Buchan, Buchan, Formartine, Garioch, Marr and Kincardine & Mearns.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Cllr Andy Kille said: “The eyes of the world will be on the North-east and that gives us a tremendous opportunity to celebrate and promote the wider region.

“I am confident that businesses across the region will want to play their part in decorating their windows with colourful Tour of Britain displays which will make all of our communities feel part of this magnificent cycling event.”

Winning businesses will each receive a prize to the value of £1,000 to spend on promotional advertising of their choice within the North-east.

The prize fund has been provided through the Paths for All ‘Smarter Choices Smarter Places’ programme which supports sustainable travel.

Businesses can enter the Tour of Britain window dressing competition no later than Friday, September 3, by emailing [email protected] All window displays must be completed by Monday, September 6 and must remain in place until Monday, September 13, to allow judging to take place.