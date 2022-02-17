The Peterhead branch of Morrisons raised an incredible £103.000

Well done to all involved at Morrisons Peterhead store

The retailer partnered with the charity in 2017 for what was initially a three-year partnership with a target of raising £8 million to support children and young people facing cancer. With two extensions bringing it to five years, the partnership has more than doubled its original target, making it the most successful charity partnership Morrisons has seen to date.

Morrisons colleagues and customers have taken part in numerous fundraising campaigns, challenges and activities over the years across the UK, with £11 million of the final total raised through in-store and colleague fundraising.

Local Peterhead store raised £103,431 throughout the partnership, with colleagues and customers getting involved in fundraising for the charity, including tombola,raffles,cycling,running to name a few.

Clowning around to raise funds

Community Champions Sheena Irvine and Donna Geddes at Peterhead, said:

“We are so proud to be Community Champions at Peterhead store,fundraising along with the whole store to help support young people and children with cancer. It’s been wonderful to get to know the charity over the last five years, and to get to see the impact that our work has had on some of the service users. We are really proud of our colleagues and all of those in our local community who have supported the partnership, and supported Morrisons - thank you for helping us make a difference.”

CEO of Morrisons, David Potts, said: “There is no doubt that this is our most successful partnership and this is down to the tireless commitment shown by our colleagues up and down the country. I’d also like to recognise the role our customers and suppliers have made; without them we would never have reached such an inspiring total.”

Young Lives vs Cancer works with children and young people diagnosed with cancer and their families to help them find the strength to face everything that cancer has to throw at them. The money raised from this partnership has helped to fund financial grants to help families with the extra costs that cancer brings, funded families use of the charity’s Home from Home facilities whilst their child is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, and introduced support groups for service users and their families.

The partnership culminated in the handover of a new Home from Home funded by Morrisons, Jack’s House. Jack’s House is named after a young service user, Jack Thompson, who has raised over £130,000 to date for the charity, much of which was done across Morrisons stores. The new Home from Home is due to open in Manchester in 2022 to provide free accommodation for families and young people near to their treatment centre.

Morrisons have recently announced their next charity partner as Together for Short Lives and will be embarking upon their next fundraising mission to raise funds for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.