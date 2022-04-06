Success for Peterhead's Amity Fish Company as they head for the finals

FSB Scotland 2022 Awards, Edinburgh, 31/03/2022: All award winners 2022 (those available for pictures). Photography for the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland from: Colin Hattersley Photography - www.colinhattersley.com - [email protected] - 07974 957 388.

Free to enter and open to all, the awards, run by the UK’s leading business campaign group aim to celebrate the contributions of small business and the self-employed right across the country.

The three North East winners will join those who succeeded in the other categories for the chance to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year and secure a spot at the prestigious UK final to be held in Glasgow in May.

Heading back North after successfully landing the Digital/e-commerce Business of the Year award, Amity Fish Company, like so many other small businesses had to pivot their sales model at the beginning of the pandemic.

Before Covid, the business catered largely to restaurants, but when these sales dried up, Amity were able to not only survive but thrive by turning to e-commerce and selling direct to customers.

Managing Director Jimmy Buchan said: “Picking up an award like this is not about me, it’s about a team. The success of this award has been the ability for that team to change the direction of the business overnight.

"Putting their energy and effort into something that they were not comfortable with. But it just goes to show that if you work hard and you focus, that great things can be achieved.

“To say that I’ve just landed the catch of my life is an understatement.”

Denis Pinto, FSB’s North East Area Leader, said: “These three winners exemplify the thousands of small businesses that are driving not only the North East economy but also Scotland.

“We’ve got businesses that have found opportunities in the difficulties of the covid crisis and have adapted to great success.