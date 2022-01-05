Stella's Voice supports Peterhead FC's Festive Friends initiative
Peterhead-based charity Stella’s Voice was delighted to be one of many local organisations and businesses to support Peterhead FC’s annual Festive Friends initiative.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 6:00 am
Representatives of the town’s big-hearted football club, including manager Jim McInally, made dozens of doorstep visits and delivered 129 hampers to residents in Peterhead and the surrounding area.
Stella's Voice was able to assist by donating a load of food to the football club for their Christmas food hampers.
Nat Porter, Peterhead FC community liaison officer, said: “We’re delighted we managed to do something again this year to support the elderly and isolated in our local community.”