Stella's Voice supports Peterhead FC's Festive Friends initiative

Shaunnie Richards, of Stella’s Voice, and Nat Porter, of Peterhead FC, with the charity’s donation.

Representatives of the town’s big-hearted football club, including manager Jim McInally, made dozens of doorstep visits and delivered 129 hampers to residents in Peterhead and the surrounding area.

Stella's Voice was able to assist by donating a load of food to the football club for their Christmas food hampers.