Starbucks in Peterhead is all set to open

An official opening of the shop, situated at Buchan Way, is expected to be carried out by local councillor Dianne Beagrie this Friday morning.

Starbucks has been recruiting staff for its Peterhead branch in recent weeks and is putting the finishing touches to the coffee shop this week.

Trailing the opening on the new Starbucks Peterhead Facebook page, the company posted: “The long awaited opening of our new Starbucks Peterhead store is nearly over… opening very, very soon! Keep an eye out on our social media pages over the next few days. We look forward to welcoming you all to our new store.”