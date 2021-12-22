SSEN team's gifts spark joy at Peterhead nursing homes

The team from SSEN Transmission donating gifts to Wyndwell Nursing Home. From left, Project Manager Russell Maxwell, Wyndwell Nursing Home Manager Lynne Anderson, Project Coordinator Jill Shaw and Assistant Project Manager Arran Wilson.

Project staff raised over £200 to buy presents for the residents at Kirkburn Court Care Home and Wyndwell Nursing Home following a Christmas appeal to support local causes held by the Peterhead substation team.

Gifts of chocolates, biscuits, spa sets and cosy socks were all provided for the residents of the two nursing homes, which were presented to the care home managers by project m anager Russell Maxwell, project coordinator Jill Shaw and assistant project manager Arran Wilson earlier this month.

Russell said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and I’m absolutely delighted that as a team we raised over £200 to donate towards Christmas gifts for the residents at Kirkburn Court Care Home and Wynwdell Nursing Home.

Some of the Christmas gift donations from the Peterhead Substation Project team.

“As guests in the area it’s really important to us that we support the community and make sure we can give something back while we continue with our work to develop the Peterhead substation.

“We’re so pleased that we have been able to support both care homes in our area, and hope we’ve helped to bring a little extra festive cheer after what has been such a difficult year for everyone.”

Lynne Anderson, Wyndwell Nursing Home manager, said: “Thank you to the project teams for their kind donation, we’re really pleased and the residents will really enjoy the gifts. After such a difficult 18 months these acts of kindness, particularly at this time of year, are really appreciated.”

The SSEN Transmission Peterhead substation development project is being constructed on the North-east coast, and once complete will form part of SSEN Transmission’s reinforcement of the Eastern network, ensuring the continued safe supply of power to the north of Scotland.