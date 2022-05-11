Spec shops 'see' the benefits in helping Ukrainian people

Niamh and Very Spexy’s owner, Jon.

Specsavers in Peterhead and Very Spexy Optical Boutique, collaboratively donated frames with a retail price of more than £10,000 to be used for those in need of spectacles who have experienced the extreme upheaval of war.

Specsavers donated children’s glasses while Very Spexy provided frames for women.

Niamh Shaw-Moir, ophthalmic director at Specsavers in Peterhead, says: “We came across an appeal for opticians to donate glasses to Ukrainian refugees and wanted to help.

“The millions of people who have fled the country still need access to eyecare and glasses. Many have had to leave with such short notice that things like their glasses are left behind or broken in transit.”

“We hope this donation makes a small difference to those who need glasses.”

Jon Mitchell, owner of Very Spexy, added: ‘We were delighted to be able to partner with our optical neighbours in the town to support those who have been displaced from their homes and what used to be a normal life in their country.

“So many local businesses have stepped up to the mark to help those who have been forced to flee the war-torn country and we wanted to be no different, and to do our little bit to help those less fortunate right now.