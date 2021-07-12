Sea food industry highlights benefits of North sea herring

North Sea herring in a crispy oatmeal. (Photo: Seafish)

Scottish North Sea herring is the only herring fishery in the north-east Atlantic that is independently certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) for the sustainable manner in which it is harvested.

Such recognition is testament to the hard work of Scottish herring fishers in putting sustainability at the heart of their operations.

Robert Duthie, chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Processors’ Association, said: “Scottish North Sea herring ticks all the right boxes – sustainable, nutritious, delicious, and great value for money. Herring is full of essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that keep our bodies in good working order.

“In the kitchen, there’s no simpler, tastier nor healthier dish than traditional herrings in oatmeal, and the fish lends itself to a whole range of other recipe ideas, including for the summer barbecue. Smoked herring – kippers – are a great breakfast treat, and marinated herrings are gaining in popularity all the time.”

Ian Gatt, chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Sustainability Group, added: “Environmentally conscious consumers can eat MSC certified North Sea herring in confidence, safe in the knowledge the fishery is sustainably harvested.