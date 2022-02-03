Scottish Conservatives name their team to stand in the May elections

The Scottish Conservative party have named their candidates locally.

Strichen resident, Hannah Powell, has been selected as one of Central Buchan’s two Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidates in next May’s Council elections.

Together with her partner, Douglas, their two children, Isla and Harris, and Hannah’s daughter, Megan, Hannah has lived in the North-east of Scotland for nine years.

Hannah has been a teacher of students with learning difficulties for 15 years, with the majority of her time spent as a Head of Department.

The local community of Central Buchan has welcomed the family back to the area and Hannah is delighted to have the opportunity to represent the community of Central Buchan.

Meanwhile, Steve Owen is delighted to have been selected as part of a strong team fighting for Central Buchan.

He was born in Elgin and his maternal family hails from Lossiemouth.

He is married to Gillian, an Ellon & District councillor.

Steve was educated at Ellon Academy and went to University at Strathclyde in Glasgow.

He started his working life on education projects in some of the more deprived areas of Glasgow and always had a keen interest in politics and helping people.

He decided to work as a political agent for the Conservative Party which gave him a great amount of experience working with councils, MPs, and voluntary organisations.

He returned to Scotland with Gillian and his son Alex in 2005. He currently works in the public sector.

Both candidates paid fulsome thanks to Cllr Marion Buchan for her outstanding service locally, saying: "Steve and Hannah would like to thank Marion for her service to Central Buchan.

"She has been a key figure for the improvement of pedestrian safety - linking the new development of Denview in Maud to the village itself and ensuring connecting pavements were installed.