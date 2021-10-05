Royal visit for Aberdeenshire dairy following organic certification and COP26 recognition

The Mackie family with Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay (Photo: Chris Watt)

This morning’s visit followed the news that the farm had secured official organic certification and been selected to supply November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Rora dairy produces a range of yogurts made with organic milk from the family farm. They use a range of local fruits and honey to flavour the yogurts, along with milk from the farm’s free-roaming, grass-fed cows.

The prince, who is known to be a keen advocate of sustainable and organic farming and food production, was visiting the area to demonstrate his support of local rural businesses.

Bruce Mackie, Jane Mackie and Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, in rora’s dairy shed. (Photo: Chris Watt)

Prince Charles was welcomed by Bruce and Jane Mackie and was particularly interested in hearing about the environmental improvements at the farm.

Since Bruce took over the farm from his father in 2008, he and Jane have worked hard to develop the land for the benefit of wildlife, building a wind turbine, planting seven new areas of trees that create a network of small native woodlands joined by wildlife corridors and hedges, linked with waterways. Biodiversity has increased significantly on the farm as a result of these developments and this year, it was certified by Soil Association as fully organic.

Jane said: “This year has been tremendously exciting for us all at rora and we were delighted to welcome Prince Charles to the farm to show him the results of our work to improve biodiversity and sustainability. Our organic certification and selection for COP26 is recognition of our efforts and, like so many of our customers, we really feel that the Prince, who is a farmer himself, understood and appreciated this.”

Established in 2017, rora dairy offers seven different flavours of live yogurts, including its award-winning Natural Live Yogurt to Scottish Strawberry and Scottish Honey, using produce sourced from local farms, and without the addition of unnecessary sugar or additives. In September 2021, rora dairy’s Greek-style yogurt was the only yogurt to be presented with the top accolade, three stars, at the Guild of Fine Food’s, Great Taste Awards.

Pictured from left, Leah Gordon, Caroline Best, Emma Irvine, Vicki Tate, Jane Mackie and Prince Charles. (Photo: Chris Watt)

For more information about rora dairy, visit: https://www.roradairy.co.uk.