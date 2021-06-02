Public engagement event on Savoch Quarry extension proposal

A proposal to extend Savoch Quarry will be the subject on an online community engagement event. Photo © JThomas (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Savoch Quarry and Recycling Ltd intends submitting a planning application for an extension of the quarry, situated around four miles south-west of Peterhead.

As part of the pre-planning application process, there will be a community engagement event online on Wednesday, June 9, from 4pm to 7pm.

This will be attended by the project’s lead planning consultant and a representative of the applicant.

Details of the proposals can be found at www.savochplanning.co.uk.