Public consultation planned for power station proposals

An artist's impression of the carbon capture development at Peterhead

Last week the company published its Stakeholder Engagement Plan (July 2021) for the Peterhead Low carbon CGGT Power Station Project.

The existing power station became operational in 1982, and in the 2000s underwent a major repowering project to convert it into an efficient combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station.

At the present time, Peterhead is the largest power station of its kind in Scotland and SSE’s only thermal plant in Scotland.

The engagement plan reads: “SSE Thermal is committed to a net-zero future and is looking to develop and operate a new low carbon CCGT power station with post-combustion carbon capture plant (CCP) at the existing Peterhead Power Station site.

"The project will be located on land at the existing site and will have a generating capacity of up to 910 MW. The new power station will use natural gas as its fuel and will be fitted with a CCP that will remove the CO2 from its emissions.

"Situated on the coast, Peterhead is well-placed for a low carbon power station, with access to essential carbon capture, transport and storage infrastructure. The captured CO2 will be transported (by a CO2 pipeline) to be safely stored in an offshore storage site.”

SSE Thermal is planning to submit an application for consent in early 2022, but before that wishes to hear the public’s views.

This follows on from a stage 1 consultation which was launched in May, the feedback from which is currently being reviewed to inform the final plan and methods for the stage 2 consultation.

More details of the plans are available by visiting www.ssethermal.com/flexible-generation/development/peterhead-carbon-capture with the public consultation taking place from August 23 to September 24.