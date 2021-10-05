Prince Charles sees sustainability in action at Peterhead seafood supplier

Jimmy Buchan gives HRH Prince Charle, Duke of Rothesay, a guided tour of Amity Fish Company's Peterhead base.

The Duke was greeted by company MD Jimmy Buchan and his team as part of a series of visits focused on supply chain and fantastic local produce.

This follows a meeting at Birkhall in October 2020, where the Duke expressed his keen interest in the local fishing industry, sustainability and the environment. This year, Jimmy was eager to update the Duke on Amity’s continued focus on sustainability, which has resulted in the business being listed as an official seafood supplier for the upcoming COP26 climate change event.

Jimmy said: “We were proud to host a walk through of our supply chain operations where we explained our desire to improve on our sustainability footprint and how we are working to improve the integrity of our products during transit to customers.”

Prince Charles with Jimmy Buchan and some of the staff at Amity.

Following an introduction to the team, Head of Logistics Marie Cross gave a hands-on demonstration of how Amity’s fish boxes are picked, packaged and sent when online orders are received.

The Duke was given a brief history of the company’s journey, including recent business challenges presented by Covid-19 and lockdown. Jimmy was keen to introduce his expanding team, as several new members have been recruited throughout lockdown to meet the demands of the business.

The visit also provided insight into Amity’s passion for sustainability and its mission to champion the sustainable harvesting of seafood.

In 2021 the business has invested in greener packaging, drastically reducing packaging and waste with the introduction of cardboard, boxes and dry ice to pack fish boxes and orders.

Starting up 2006, Amity Fish Company has grown and evolved in the past 15 years to become a much-respected Scottish Seafood supplier to businesses and homes across the UK.

From it’s base in Peterhead, Scotland’s premier fishing port, Amity works closely with local producers and trawlers to source, supply and develop the best seafood products and produce for its valued customers, recently winning a Great Taste star from the Guild of Fine Foods for Amity Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi.

Outside of Amity, Jimmy is also CEO of Scottish Seafood Association, representing over 70 processing and associated businesses across Scotland. During the tour of Amity HQ, Jimmy was proud to present fellow stakeholders from the seafood sector to The Duke.

Mike Park, CEO of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, reflected on the work members continue to carry out regarding improved selectivity, as well as reducing their contact with, and impact on, the seabed. He added: “Of particular interest to the Duke was the transition of the fleet in reducing their carbon footprint through new vessel hull design and the next generation of low carbon emission engines.”

Jimmy was accompanied by his wife and company director, Irene Buchan, alongside Operations and Business Development Manager Julie Coutts, Head of Finance Stella Clark and staff members Marie Cross, Ellie Fyffe and Wayne Douglas, who support the intake and dispatch of orders.