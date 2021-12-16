Plans to extend Peterhead's Lido caravan park

Plans have been submitted to the council to extend the existing caravan park.

The owners of the park – known as Marina Bay Holiday Park – want to create six new static pitches for caravans, three new tourer pitches and an additional grassed camping pitches, the number of which being dependent on tent sizes.

The holiday park was originally developed around 25 year ago, and comprises a mix of tourer and static pitches, camping pods, as well as dedicated camping pitches. Currently there are 15 touring pitches, three camping pods and 25 static pitches.

Also on site are showering and toilet facilities, laundry, a small shop and children’s play area.

The proposed extension would be on land to the north of the current holiday park. A supporting statement submitted with the application says the the intention is to create a safe protected extension to the existing facility.

The statement goes on: “Efforts have been made over the last five years by the applicants, since they took over the holiday park, to upgrade the facility both visually and in amenity terms.

“Time and effort have gone into keeping the site clean, tidy with efficient grass cutting and landscaping maintained to a high level, whilst facilities have been upgraded (a refurbishment of the toilet / shower accommodation is currently under development).