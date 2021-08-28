Plans approved to bring Domino's Pizza, Costa Coffee and Screwfix to Peterhead

Domino's, Costa and Screwfix will be part of a new retail development in Peterhead.

The development will be at Burnside Business Park, and involves the construction of a new drive-through unit and single-storey retail building.

The drive-through will be operated by coffee firm Costa, while the retail unit will sub-divided into two units to be occupied by Screwfix and Domino’s Pizza.

Aberdeenshire’s planning authority approved the planning application, stating that “it is unlikely to detract from the development of allocated sites or town centre amenities and is an appropriate use, in keeping with the commercial and retail character of the area”.

Access to the new development will be created from Burnside Road via the entrance to the existing business park.

The development will be located next to the existing Burnside Business Centre and Quantum Data Solutions.