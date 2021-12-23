Peterhead’s Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner announces its closure

After 37 years in business, Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner has announced its closure.

Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner has been serving the people of Peterhead and surrounding areas with delicious, hand made traditional baked goods and confectionery since opening in 1984.

But this week, the business closed its doors for the last time.

Posting on Facebook, Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner told customers: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner.

“The last two years have taken a huge toll on our business and undeniably our family in turn. Despite our heavy hearts, we have thought and fought long and hard enough now.

“We wanted to do the right thing and tell you all to save you heading to what were our shops. But we are mentally exhausted and look forward to a calm, stress-free Christmas so would appreciate no negativity in the comments.

“We'd like to thank our customers who have showed us support over the last 37 years.”

A stream of comments from customers in response to the post shows just how much the bakery – and its products – have been much-loved in the town.

As well as loads of good wishes, people have been posting memories of the bakery making cakes for special occasions such as birthdays and weddings, while others recall popping in for a special treat, such as a Ray Allan’s strawberry tart.

Former employees fondly remember their days working for the bakery – and one woman even met her future husband in one of the shops!

Ray and Lesley Allan set up the business in 1984 and quickly established a reputation for fine traditional products, including butteries, rolls, scotch pancakes, scones and savouries such as pies, pizzas, freshly made sandwiches and a wide-range of old-fashioned biscuits. Celebration cakes for birthdays, wedding and anniversaries – as well as peronalised photo cakes – were another speciality.