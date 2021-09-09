Peterhead's Marina Bay joins scheme to give low-income families and carers a break

Marina Bay Holiday Park in Peterhead has signed up to the ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme.

The ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme subsidised two-night stays also intends to help encourage tourism and hospitality bookings this autumn and winter.

A number of holiday accommodation providers across Aberdeenshire have signed up, along with Northern Highlights Pass, a sightseeing card which gives visitors discounted entry to some of the attractions, museums and activities in the North-east.

Participating B&Bs, guest houses, hotels, hostels, camping parks and visitor attractions will be paid for any booking made directly through the scheme.

With over 1.1 million identified unpaid carers in Scotland and one in four children in this country living in poverty, many are unable to afford to visit a local attraction or take an overnight break away from home.

When enough businesses sign up, the scheme will then be launched to families, carers and young people through the Family Holiday Association and Shared Care Scotland. The ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme has funds worth £1.4 million.

Jo Robinson, Regional Director, VisitScotland, said: “We’re pleased North-east businesses are among the first coming forward to be part of the ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme.”We need as many businesses as possible to come on board so we can start the process of offering breaks and getting people booked up in the autumn and winter months.

"This is a great example of our tourism enhancing people’s well-being and supporting local businesses and jobs.”

Moira Gash, co-owner of the Northern Highlights Pass, added: “As a business, we are always looking for great ways to help visitors save money and get added value when visiting this area. We have a lot of attractions, experiences and things to do and see as part of the Pass, so we decided to sign up to this scheme as it was a great fit.