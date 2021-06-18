Peterhead's Anna Ritchie School pupils deliver for Morrisons

The winners and head teacher from Anna Ritchie School met staff at Morrisons and got to try out the new delivery vans.

The Morrisons store recently received four new home delivery vans, with the popularity of the service having increased considerably during the months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at the store decided to approach Anna Ritchie School’s head teacher Sharon Ferguson to offer the pupils the chance to take part in a competition.

The pupils were asked to draw something with a Morrisons theme, with the winners getting their names on the new delivery vans.

Four winners were picked out from all the entries – Alex, Stevie-Joe, Reagan and Jack.

The winners were invited along to the store to see the new delivery vans.

Three of the winners and head teacher Sharon Ferguson visited the morrisons store and got the chance to see the vans with their names on them.

While they were there, they met some of the staff, including the delivery drivers, and were able to see the vans being loaded ready for delivery to customers in peterhead and the surrounding areas.

They also got the chance to have a wee shot in the driver’s seat.

Sheena Irvine, Morrisons Peterhead community champion, said: “Congratulations to all the pupils who took part in the competition and came up with some excellent art work.