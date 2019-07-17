Peterhead Scotia site manager win UK’s top Health and Safety Award

A Peterhead site manager has become a highly commended winner at the NHBC’s 10th annual Health and Safety Awards in Birmingham.

Alexander Taylor from Scotia Homes was praised by the judges in the Medium builder category for an impressive range of initiatives focused on maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of the people working on site as well as and the public.

Organised by NHBC and independently judged by the Construction Industry Training Board, The Construction Products Association and the Health and Safety Executive, the awards are the ultimate competition for house builders with exceptional health and safety standards.

The judges were looking for site managers who continuously go above and beyond industry standard such as effective planning before a project starts, a tidy, well-organised site as well as an outstanding infrastructure that supports the site manager.

NHBC chief executive ​Steve Wood said: “It's been a fantastic year with a record number of entries; we had an outstanding shortlist of finalists this year, strengthening the importance given to health and safety on house-building sites across the UK.

“NHBC believes it is crucial to recognise and reward those house builders that demonstrate commitment to continuous improvement in preventing accidents and ill health not just onsite but the surrounding community it works in.

“This year’s winners demonstrated their commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record while keeping up with the growing demand for quality new homes. We offer them our congratulations."