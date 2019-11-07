Peterhead salon makes finals of NBL Awards

A Peterhead salon will join a host of Scottish-based professionals and businesses as finalists in the first ever Scottish NBL Awards.

Finding a salon that meets our personal needs can be exhausting sometimes. However, Scotland has plenty of beauty paradises that make residents or visitors look their best.

The Scottish NBL Awards 2019 are an exclusive celebration of those who take care of our nails, brows and lashes, three features that are integral part of our appearance.

These awards are organised by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the public who nominated their favourite salons and go-to professionals.

The elegant event will take place on Sunday, November 17, at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

Meritorious brow bars, freelancers, nail technicians and lash technicians amongst others will gather together to celebrate their achievements in a glitzy night put on to acknowledge those who leave their customers with the best of impressions.

The sole aim of the awards is to recognise chic and elegant salons with superstar crew of professionals that provide bespoke experiences to their clients, following the latest trends and techniques.

Sheer Beauty, Peterhead is one of the finalists in the Beauty Team of the Year category. It will find out if it has managed to win the competition and grab an accolade at the event.

Olivia Summers of Sheer Beauty said: “Receiving this nomination means so much to us. We pride our selves on working together to provide the best customer service we can. We are always trying to think of new ideas and promotions to give our clients the best experience at our Salon.

"We are so excited to attend the awards along with some of our other friends who have made it to the finals. Well done to everyone who has gotten this far.”

A spokesperson for The Scottish NBL Awards 2019 said: “These Awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for the client.

“These finalists are the ones that have successfully established their presence in this competitive industry with their dedication to be the best.

“We understand that there are some amazing specialists out there, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We hope that these awards will provide a platform to showcase the real masters that boost our confidence and deliver services to perfection.

“We can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the winners with them. We wish all the finalists the best of luck.”