Peterhead Producers Market for this weekend has been cancelled due to poor weather forecast
The organisers of the very popular local market have made an announcement, that due to a weather forecast that includes high winds again, they have been forced to cancel the event due to have taken place on Saturday.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:57 am
Speaking to the Buchanie, organisers said: “We are so disappointed to announce that we are having to cancel our first market of 2022, due to a deteriorating weather forecast.
“Our first priority will always be for the safety of our stall holders and customers.
“The forecast is for winds that mean it is unsafe to erect the stalls. We also want to make the decision in time to ensure producers have fair warning to minimise the potential for food waste. We look forward to the 5th of March being our first market in 2022 and we hope to see you there.”