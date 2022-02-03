Peterhead Producers Market for this weekend has been cancelled due to poor weather forecast

Speaking to the Buchanie, organisers said: “We are so disappointed to announce that we are having to cancel our first market of 2022, due to a deteriorating weather forecast.

“The forecast is for winds that mean it is unsafe to erect the stalls. We also want to make the decision in time to ensure producers have fair warning to minimise the potential for food waste. We look forward to the 5th of March being our first market in 2022 and we hope to see you there.”