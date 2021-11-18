Peterhead Prison Museum joins VisitScotland's Great Days Out discount offer

Peterhead Prison Museum is included in VisitScotland’s Great Days Out discount scheme.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets to businesses across the country participating in the Days Out Incentive Fund.

As well as Peterhead Prison Museum, Dunnottar Castle and Aberdeen Science Centre are amongst those in the North-east that have received funding to subsidise the cost of tickets, allowing visitors up to 50 per cent off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

Alex Geddes, operations manager at Peterhead Prison Museum, said: “I am delighted for the museum to be part of this amazing initiative, and grateful to VisitScotland for their support and guidance throughout the process.

“To support tourism businesses with such an imaginative scheme is appreciated by us all, and as we head into the traditional low season, I hope visitors will take up this offer and support local attractions across the country.

“Our main purpose at the museum is to turn visitors' moments into memories, so we look forward to seeing friends old and new over the winter season ahead to make this a reality, and for them to benefit from this fantastic offer."

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting the recovery of the tourism sector.

The campaign will run until February 18, 2022.

A dedicated Great Days Out in Scotland page on VisitScotland’s website – www.visitscotland.com/greatdaysout – will direct visitors to businesses participating in the incentive scheme.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.